Lt. Anthony Purcell appointed as new Jessamine County Sheriff after Kevin Corman's death

Posted at 4:03 PM, May 23, 2022
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Judge-Executive David West has appointed Lt. Anthony Purcell to serve as the Jessamine County Sheriff.

The announcement comes after Kevin Corman, who held the position for several years, died on Sunday.

"I am confident that the excellent officers and staff of the Jessamine County Sheriff's office, as well as the citizens of Jessamine County, will be well served with Lt. Purcell’s leadership," said West in a news release.

Officials say Corman died of "natural causes." They do not suspect foul play at this time.

Purcell will serve as interim Jessamine County Sheriff until Sgt. Kevin Grimes, who won the primary election over Corman last week, takes over the position in January.

