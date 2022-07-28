Kentucky Congressional Delegation pushing for federal emergency disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's congressional delegation has urged President Joe Biden to issue a federal emergency disaster declaration for the state after deadly flash flooding swept through eastern Kentucky.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, joined U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, and Congressmen Brett Guthrie, Andy Barr, James Comer, Thomas Massie, and John Yarmuth in supporting Governor Andy Beshear's request for an expedited Major Disaster Declaration.

The declaration would activate federal resources for relief efforts in the following counties:

Breathitt

Clay

Floyd

Johnson

Knott

Leslie

Letcher

Magoffin

Martin

Owsley

Perry

Pike

Wolfe

"Excessive rainfall caused deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky leading to significant rescue efforts as a result of blocked roads and destroyed bridges from high water, mud slides, and downed trees. Several Kentuckians are confirmed dead, with many still unaccounted for. Hundreds of homes and many businesses were severely damaged or totally lost in the flood," the letter stated. "Governor Beshear rightly declared a State of Emergency in quick response to the disaster, and mobilized the Kentucky National Guard, but this remains an ongoing, dynamic, and dangerous situation."