Lawsuit filed against officer involved in shooting, killing of Desman LaDuke in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of a man shot and killed in an encounter with Nicholasville police have filed a lawsuit.

Police say 22-year-old Desman LaDuke was shot at his home on Green Street last month. They say they were checking a report that LaDuke was armed and suicidal and that they fired when he raised two guns at them.

His family says LaDuke was not a danger to officers.

On Tuesday, an attorney representing LaDuke's estate filed a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against Joseph Horton, the officer who Kentucky State Police say shot LaDuke.

They claim that no reasonable officer would've considered LaDuke a threat when he was shot.

Read the lawsuit below: