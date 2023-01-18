Committee still considering impeachment proceedings for suspended prosecutor Ronnie Goldy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A state House impeachment committee continues looking into whether or not it will recommend impeachment proceedings begin against suspended commonwealth's attorney Ronnie Goldy.

Goldy was suspended last year after allegations that he traded legal favors for nude images and videos. The allegations surfaced after the release of copies of alleged Facebook messages between Goldy and a woman who was a defendant in criminal cases.

The committee met on Tuesday and voted to publicly release the letter informing Goldy of the fact the committee was looking into his case. Goldy did not respond to the letter, which was sent on January 9, committee chair Daniel Elliott said.

The majority of the committee’s meeting Tuesday was held behind closed doors.

"We will exercise due process, fairness in this proceeding and we'll get to the right conclusion," Elliott said after the meeting.

The committee wants to review further records before making a decision on whether there is "sufficient cause" to begin impeachment proceedings, Elliott said.

LEX 18 recently sat down for a second interview with Misty Helton, the woman at the other end of the Facebook messages. At the time of the interview, Helton was being held in jail while serving out a state sentence and awaiting trial on other charges.

"Ronnie's sitting at home getting paid until he gets proven guilty," Helton said. "But somebody on my side of the street has to sit in jail, pay a $10,000 cash bond, just to see the sidewalk."

When LEX 18 spoke with Helton for the first time , she said that her relationship with Goldy had started as a friendship and turned transactional. It became a debt she felt she could never repay.

"He wasn't ever holding himself accountable, so it ain't like he was ever putting people in jail for the right reasons," Helton said. "That's the only reason I'm talking."