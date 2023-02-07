Committee votes to recommend impeachment proceedings against Ky. prosecutor Ronnie Goldy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The state House Impeachment Committee voted Tuesday to recommend impeachment proceedings begin against Ronnie Goldy, a Kentucky prosecutor accused of giving a woman court favors in exchange for nude photos.

The committee also voted to draft Articles of Impeachment for Goldy, which will now move to the full House for a vote. The drafted three articles of impeachment include a requirement that, if convicted, Goldy wouldn't be able to hold public office again.

The articles outline three alleged impeachable offenses, including Goldy's suspension from practicing law, and his alleged personal communications with a criminal defendant and interferences in her criminal cases. It also cites the allegation that he requested and received inappropriate personal information from a defendant in his circuit as "quid pro quo for actions he took in his official position as Commonwealth's attorney on behalf of the defendant."

If the House votes to impeach Goldy, he would be tried by the state Senate. It would require the vote of two-thirds of the Senate for Goldy to be convicted and removed from office.

Goldy, who serves Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, was suspended from practicing law last fall but still holds the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 21st Circuit.

A federal agency is also reportedly looking into the situation with Goldy.