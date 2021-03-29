Security video shows officers tackle suspect outside UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time, we're seeing the moment police tackled and arrested a man they say brought guns, body armor, and explosives to the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Authorities would later find more weapons and explosives at his Versailles home.

Bryan Carroll had no idea what was about to happen to him as he walked out those doors at the UK Hospital emergency room. His arrest went down without a hitch.

We obtained this security video through an open records request. You can see Carroll walk into the hospital wearing camo pants gloves, a mask, and a security shirt. Police say he doesn't even work for a security company but tell us they later found two handguns around his waist.

Minutes later, before he steps out the door of the hospital, police surround his SUV. Within seconds, police tackle the convicted felon to the ground as his father sits in the passenger seat. His father wasn't charged with any crime.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says UK's high-tech security cameras helped them track Carroll's whereabouts soon after the Versailles Police Department warned them he was coming to the hospital to see his mother. He says the cameras saved valuable time.

"He came out the door and you see in the video as he comes out the door, our unmarked cars and our team come flying into the picture," said Chief Monroe. "As they do that, they bail out of the car. The dynamic shock took place because he was just stunned. I think that was the primary positive thing is we stunned him so [quickly] because he wasn't sure what was happening."

Police don't believe Carroll had intentions to harm anyone at the hospital despite finding two guns on him as well as two long guns in his car with a large amount of ammunition. Monroe says the university's cameras helped police make a safe arrest for all involved.

"If we didn't have these cameras on our campus it makes it harder for us to do our job," said Chief Monroe.