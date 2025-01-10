Family of Amber Spradlin push for re-introduction of bill to add crime lab funding

(LEX 18) — The family of a woman killed in Floyd County in 2023 is hoping to make a change in her name.

Amber Spradlin was found dead on June 18, 2023, in the home of a prominent Floyd County dentist.

It wasn’t until 408 days later that arrests were made. The dentist’s son, M.K. McKinney III, was charged with murder in her death. The dentist, Michael McKinney II, and a family friend were charged with multiple counts of complicity to tampering with evidence.

Spradlin’s cousin, Dr. Debbie Hall, said that the backlog at the Kentucky State Police crime lab is what delayed arrests in the case.

So, she is now hoping to help get a bill reintroduced that would provide more funding to the crime labs. And she’s calling it “Amber’s Law.”

The bill would add $10 to the court costs of any person convicted of a case in a circuit court in Kentucky. Circuit Courts handle felony cases. The cost would not be applied to people who are found innocent, Hall said.

“You know, it’s not just for my family, for Amber … ours is already over and done with,” Hall said. “But we want to maybe keep other families from having to go through what we have had to endure, because it has just been a horrible, horrible year, year and a half waiting on all this.”

It’s a bill that was already introduced to Kentucky lawmakers once, in 2020. It didn’t make it out of committee.

Hall believes it’s a bill that would help more than just crime victims and their families.

“There are people who possibly are innocent sitting in jail waiting for this evidence to be processed,” Hall said. “And I mean they can be spending up to two, three years in jail – an innocent person could sit there waiting for this to happen.”

Hall and proponents of the bill say that Kentucky ranks near the bottom of the nation when it comes to starting pay for forensic analysts.

“I am so tired of Kentucky coming in last in just so many aspects,” Hall said. “And here is something that we can do to improve it and that would help to bring justice to families, victims of crimes."

Neighboring states like Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana report a starting pay of up to $20,000 more.

It’s an issue that’s frustrated other families of crime victims. In May, Priscilla Sandifer spoke with LEX 18about her wait for answers in the death of her daughter, 20-year-old Amaya Sandifer.

Hall hopes that “Amber’s Law” could be the first step in addressing the backlog issues. She is asking people to contact their lawmakers if they’re interested in seeing the law pass.

“The main goal is just to help improve the crime lab so that evidence gets processed much more quickly and families don’t have to wait so long to get answers,” Hall said.