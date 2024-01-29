Former prosecutor Ronnie Goldy set to go to federal trial

(LEX 18) — Impeached commonwealth’s attorney Ronnie Goldy is set to go to trial Tuesday on his multiple federal charges.

Goldy's facing six counts of honest service wire fraud, six counts of violating the "Travel Act" and two counts of federal program bribery.

The case began when dozens of Facebook messages allegedly between Goldy and a criminal defendant came to light.

He is accused of trading legal favors with the woman, Misty Helton, in exchange for nude photos and videos.

Helton told LEX 18 in 2022 that he got her warrants withdrawn and did a lot of favors for her.

"But in hindsight, it was just something to keep me in debt to him," Helton said.

Goldy has consistently denied the allegations against him, saying he never abused his office as commonwealth’s attorney.

Kentucky lawmakers unanimously voted to impeach Goldy last year.

His federal trial is set to begin Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.