Senate unanimously votes to convict Ronnie Goldy on impeachment

Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 30, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning to convict former commonwealth’s attorney Ronnie Goldy on impeachment.

The Senate convicted Goldy on all three articles of impeachment proposed by the Housewith a 34-0 vote. The conviction means Goldy is banned from holding public office in Kentucky in the future.

Goldy was suspended last year and later resigned after allegations that hetraded court favors in exchange for nude photos and videos of a criminal defendant. Thursday’s conviction means that he will officially be recorded as having been removed from office.

Goldy served as the top prosecutor for Montgomery, Rowan, Bath, and Menifee counties.

