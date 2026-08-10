'I miss him:' Brother reacts after KY man pleads not guilty in death of McCreary County man

MCCREARY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The man charged in connection with the death of a 60-year-old McCreary County man made his first court appearance Monday.

Billy Proffitt is facing a homicide charge in the death of Gene Cooper. During the hearing in McCreary Circuit Court, Proffitt’s attorney waived a formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

LEX News Investigates has followed the case since June, as Cooper’s family demanded that charges be filed.

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Security camera video captured the final moments of Cooper’s life on the night of April 7. The video is disturbing.

Police said Cooper went to the home of his on-again, off-again girlfriend to pick up paperwork. According to investigators, Proffitt, who was identified as the woman’s boyfriend, came outside and a confrontation turned violent.

The McCreary County coroner said Cooper died from injuries to his head, neck and torso.

Cooper’s brother, Lee Miller, said he has not been able to watch the surveillance video.

“I can’t,” Miller said. “I just know what people are telling me.”

Miller attended Monday’s hearing to see Proffitt appear in handcuffs and shackles.

“Presence, just to show my presence,” Miller said. “I’m not going to forget this.”

Cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom.

After the hearing, Miller said he left frustrated and still struggling with the loss of his brother.

“He was so calm, and just, I miss him,” Miller said. “It’s like I’m waiting on him to come home from jail. You know, it’s still so unreal to me.”

Proffitt is scheduled to return to court Oct. 12 for a pretrial hearing.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv