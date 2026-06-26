'I want my family back': 1 year since Brian Epperson arrested, loved ones still wait for justice

(LEX NEWS) — One year after Reacheal Dawson was found dead from an overdose at the Red Roof Inn in Winchester, the people who loved her say they are still waiting for justice.

Friday marks that anniversary. Dawson's former partner, Kaylieb Thompson, said the past year has been marked by grief and disbelief.

"It doesn't feel like a year. It doesn't feel like it's been a whole year. I don't know how I've done a whole year," Thompson said.

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Thompson's birthday was just two days ago — the first he has spent without Dawson.

"Another day, it wasn't really special. Just another day to me, especially now. Like it's- there's no cake, there's no this, there's no that. There's no ice cream. There's no Ree," Thompson said.

Brian Epperson has been federally indicted in Dawson's death and has been behind bars for the past year. He also faces federal charges in the death of Kristen Morris, who was found dead from an overdose at a Powell County AirBnB in May 2025.

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Court testimony detailed that both women's toxicology reports showed extremely high levels of methamphetamine in their blood.

Thompson said he believes the system has let the victims down.

"They've failed Reacheal. I feel the DOJ has failed Kristy Morris," Thompson said.

According to police, Morris and Dawson are not Epperson's only alleged victims. Hilory Davis was named during court testimony in July after she was found dead from an overdose at the Lexington Super 8 Hotel in November 2024.

"Hilory was beautiful inside and out. She had a smile that could light up a room. When she walked in a room, people noticed, heads turned, you know. She was one of the best, she's one of the best friends I've ever had in my life," said April Stamper, who was best friends with Davis.

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After Lex News Investigative reporter Kayleigh Randle shared Davis' story, Heather Shelton came forward to say she was drugged and raped by Epperson in March 2025. Epperson has not been charged in Davis' death or in the alleged rape of Shelton. As of now, he is only charged in the deaths of Morris and Dawson.

Thompson said the failures extend beyond Dawson's case.

"I feel the DOJ has failed Hilory Davis, and Heather Shelton that's alive, I feel they've failed them 110%. I feel if certain people spoke up whenever Kristy was murdered then my Reacheal would still be here. There's a lot to blame," Thompson said.

Shelton, who was friends with Davis, said she lives with guilt every day. She said she understands the desire for immediate answers but believes patience will strengthen the case.

"We want everything right now, but at the same time I don't, because the longer they take, the more they're going to have for him, and he's not gonna tell the truth. The evidence will, and that's what matters," Shelton said.

Shelton also had a message for others who may find themselves in a similar situation, or who are too scared to speak up.

"Please empower yourself more. Don't sit back and allow anything to just happen to you. Don't be afraid to say or speak up for yourself because one person's prison inside of their head is going to be the freedom for someone else's," Shelton said.

Both Thompson and Shelton said they will not stop fighting until Epperson is sentenced to life in prison.

"That he never gets to do this to anyone ever again, that the families of Kristen and Reacheal, that they get some sort of peace. It's going to take them a lot to get them there," Shelton said.

Thompson echoed that resolve with a message to others enduring similar pain.

"Do not stop fighting. No matter how tired you get. No matter what it feels like bone crushing agonizing pain of just being not being able to get out of bed some days, don't give up because Ree didn't give up," Thompson said.

Epperson is scheduled to be back in court by the end of August.

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv.