Kentucky prosecutor continues to work amid controversy

(LEX 18) — After allegations last week that a Kentucky commonwealth’s attorney offered favors to a criminal case defendant in exchange for nude photos and videos, LEX 18 tried repeatedly to reach him for comment.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy serves Menifee, Montgomery, Bath and Rowan counties. LEX 18 obtained last week screenshots that allegedly show messages between Goldy and a woman. The messages appear to show the woman asking for a number of favors connected to her criminal cases, and Goldy agreeing in exchange for nude photos or videos.

After Goldy didn’t respond to multiple attempts to contact him for comment over the past week, LEX 18 went to his office in Montgomery County on Tuesday. Goldy was in a mediation hearing in a murder case, but he called afterward as LEX 18 waited outside his office Tuesday.

“Any comment that I have will be saved for the appropriate time, the appropriate forum, the appropriate people,” Goldy said over the phone.

The allegations have drawn calls from some prosecutors that Goldy resign, as well as swift action from an inquiry commission in Frankfort. The commission authorized the Kentucky Bar Association to file a petition asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to temporarily suspend Goldy from practicing law.