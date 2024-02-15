Lawsuit: Nurses fired after reporting fellow nurse was stealing, taking morphine

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nurses at Heritage Hall nursing home in Anderson County say they were fired for calling the police on a fellow nurse, according to a new lawsuit.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2023, 51-year-old Abigail Hall was arrested after she was accused of stealing and using morphine that was meant for elderly patients dealing with pain.

Hall is currently facing several charges, including three counts of knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, as well as multiple counts of theft of a legend drug and theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Her arrest came after other nurses at the facility noticed something was wrong and called police.

Those nurses came to LEX 18 last year to tell their side of the story, saying they tried to bring up concerns about Hall well before the night she was arrested.

The nurses also said that management at the nursing home told them not to call the police the night of Hall's arrest, instead telling them to tell Hall that they were "over budget" and send her home.

But they called the police anyway.

"She was inebriated," one of the nurses told LEX 18 last year." "She's taking care of fragile lives, and at any point in time, she could have killed someone."

This week, a lawsuit filed in Anderson County Circuit Court alleges that those nurses were fired due to calling the police.

"The message to these plaintiffs was very clear: You come to work, do your job, and keep your mouth shut," said the nurses' attorney, Thomas Clay. "Don't raise concerns about the impaired conditions of other employees at that facility. It's a chilling message."

The lawsuit names two managers at the nursing home at the time and the nursing home itself. When LEX 18 called the nursing home to ask about the managers in the lawsuit, we were told they no longer work there.

The lawsuit also alleges that the nurses were denied shifts at all Signature HealthCARE facilities, not just Heritage Hall.

The three nurses who filed the lawsuit are asking for compensation for emotional distress, embarrassment, lost wages, and medical expenses.

When asked about the allegations, Signature HealthCARE said, "Signature HealthCARE at Heritage Hall Rehab and Wellness Center has been investigated and validated by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) to comply."

The company spokeswoman said Signature HealthCARE could not comment on the pending litigation.

"But what we can say is we work hard to serve our residents, their families, and our stakeholders each and every day, as they are our top priority," the spokeswoman said in the statement. "We ask that WLEX-18 and its viewership withhold judgment and presumption concerning any pending litigation as allegations in a lawsuit are just that and are proven and disproven through the legal process. We continue to be thankful for the dedicated team at Heritage Hall and for their continued focus toward the care of our residents and patients."