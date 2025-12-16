New owners of senior living community denied zoning request for multi-living housing

CYNTHIANA — LEX 18 INVESTIGATES has been following big changes at the Cottages at Flat Run, a senior living community in Harrison County.

Over the summer, residents say they were caught off guard when Harrison Memorial Hospital suddenly sold the 65 and up community to GAH Foundation, LLC, owned by a Kentucky Powerball winner and her realtor.

Dolly Ritchie and Beverly Miller, who are on a fixed-income, said they were notified that their $1500 rent will got up $150 dollars a month beginning in January. In November, they learned of more possible changes when the owners requested a zone change that would have allowed multi-family housing instead of single-family homes.

Both women expressed concern about increased traffic and attended a recent public hearing on the matter.

"It is a big concern about the density and the number of people they're talking about- the traffic, the cars," said Ritchie.

The Cynthiana-Harrison County-Berry Joint Planning Commission denied the zone request which would have allowed for triplexes and fourplexes. Now the decision will go before the Cynthiana City Commission.

When asked how concerned Beverly Miller was over the proposed zone change she said, "I don't think it's over. I guess I'm really hoping they go back and try for an R-2 because Cynthiana does need the housing for the what I call the elderly," explained Miller.

Both women say they think duplexes would be a better fit and a good compromise if the new owners revised their zone request.

Since the Harrison County Planning and Zoning Commission denied the request, their recommendation will go to the Cynthiana City Commision. A date for that meeting has not been set.

