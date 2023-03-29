Watch Now
Ronnie Goldy impeachment trial concludes, decision moves to full Senate

Posted at 10:09 AM, Mar 29, 2023
(LEX 18) — The Senate Committee on Impeachment voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt documents outlining the possible impeachment conviction of former commonwealth’s attorney Ronnie Goldy.

Goldy was suspended last year after allegations that he’d traded court favorsin exchange for nude photos and videos of a criminal defendant.

The adopted document includes all three articles of impeachment proposed by the House.

If two-thirds of the full Senate present votes to convict Goldy, he will be barred from holding an office of public trust in the future.

Goldy resigned last month, but conviction would mean he’d be officially recorded as having been removed from office, according to the documents adopted Wednesday. The documents also state that Goldy would remain subject to indictment, trial, and punishment by law if convicted by the Senate.

Goldy served Montgomery, Rowan, Bath, and Menifee counties.

