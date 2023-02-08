Facing possible impeachment, commonwealth’s attorney Ronnie Goldy to resign

(LEX 18) — Kentucky commonwealth’s attorney Ronnie Goldy will resign while facing impeachment over accusations that he did court favors for a woman in exchange for nude photos.

Rep. Daniel Elliott confirmed Wednesday that he received a letter of resignation from Goldy, effective Feb. 28, that Goldy sent to Gov. Andy Beshear. Elliott is chair of the House Impeachment Committee, which voted this week to draft articles of impeachment against Goldy.

Goldy was suspended from practicing law last fall after the allegations against him came to light.

The allegations against Goldy arose after hundreds of alleged Facebook messages between him and the woman, who was a defendant in criminal cases, were released.

Goldy, who serves Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, continued to collect his salary after his suspension.

Goldy voluntarily agreed to surrender the salary last month after the Office of the Attorney General advised him that the office would seek reimbursement if he did not surrender it, according to spokeswoman Krista Buckel.

A federal agency is also reportedly looking into the situation with Goldy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.