Settlement reached in rape survivor's lawsuit against Georgetown College

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against Georgetown College by a rape survivor who was a student at the college at the time of her assault.

Ava Stokes has previously spoken out about her on-campus assault and about how she says the college treated her afterward.

In an interview with LEX 18 before the lawsuit was filed, Stokes alleged that college representatives and her volleyball coach created a hostile environment after the assault. The lawsuit also alleged a lack of security at the college before the 2018 assault and a lack of support after.

The man accused of the rape was convicted at trial and sentenced to life in prison.

Stokes’ lawsuit against Georgetown College was set to go to trial Monday, but a court document stated a settlement had been reached and that the trial would not go forward. The document does not give details about the settlement.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.