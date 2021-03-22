Street closures will occur this week as clean-up continues at collapsed parking garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The clean-up of a collapsed parking garage is underway in Lexington. Today through Friday, South Mill Street between West Vine and West High Streets will be closed.

There is a detour on Broadway and Upper Street. Crews are removing concrete and other debris from the parking garage next to the BB&T building.

It collapsed in February during the city's third round of snow and ice. Fortunately, no one was hurt. No vehicles were parked in or on top of the garage.

It's owned by the Webb Companies. LEX 18 spoke to developer Dudley Webb Monday who said structural engineers are looking at the debris to try and figure out why the structure collapsed. He says a large beam broke.

It was repaired in 2018 by the previous owner. Lexington's Director of Code Enforcement said people reported holes in the top deck's concrete, but no action was taken because the restoration was already underway.

Webb anticipates the garage will have to be demolished, which could take place in a month or so. The company is required to get a demolition permit because of safety considerations.