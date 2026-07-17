'The market collapsed:' After 3 years of operation, Wolfe County bitcoin operation shuts down

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Bitcoin mining operation that generated nearly three years of noise complaints from residents along Kentucky Route 1036 is much quieter now.

Barbara Campbell, who lives near the Artemis Power Tech facility, said the constant industrial hum that plagued the rural community disappeared last week.

"At first when you come out, and you hear it, you think well, it's not that bad, but then all day, 24 hours no matter where you go or what you do — it's there," Campbell said. She first spoke with reporters about the noise in the fall of 2023.

Kentucky Data Centers: LEX News Special Coverage Wolfe County resident frustrated by ongoing industrial hum of data center Leigh Searcy

On Friday LEX NEWS asked an employee, who said he was a mining engineer at the facility, if it was closed.

He said "the market collapsed and it shut down."

The employee, who declined to give his name, said he was dismantling equipment and expected the removal process to take about a month.

The facility began operations without public notice to residents, highlighting gaps in local regulation of industrial operations in rural Kentucky counties.

Artemis Power Tech did not return phone calls seeking comment. Wolfe County Judge Executive also did not respond to requests for comment.

County tax records show the operation generated $11,450 in combined property and occupational taxes for 2024 and 2025.

"We're not collecting any revenue from it. $11,000 isn't enough for the downside that happens," said Michael Brand, a county resident who is challenging the current judge executive in an upcoming election.

Brand said he would consider proposing a noise ordinance if elected, noting that without such regulations, mining operations and data centers can establish facilities without community input.

The closure reflects broader challenges facing cryptocurrency mining operations as Bitcoin prices have fluctuated and energy costs have risen. Similar facilities across Appalachian communities have faced resident complaints about noise and environmental impacts.

Wolfe County, with a population of about 7,000, lacks specific noise ordinances governing industrial operations, allowing companies to operate with minimal local oversight.

Leigh Searcy is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at leigh.searcy@wlex.tv.

