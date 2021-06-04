A look at new FCPS Superintendent's teaching background

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Fayette County Public Schools announced that Dr. Demetrus Liggins would be the next superintendent of the school district.

This will be the third superintendent job for Liggins. The 44-year-old comes from the Greenville Independent School District near Dallas, Texas. Its student population is nearly eight times smaller than the number of students at Fayette County Public Schools. However, in Dr. Liggins' previous job, he lead a district of 35,000.

Liggins has served the Greenville Independent School District since 2016. Dr. Liggins worked his way up the ranks in education. According to his bio, Liggins started his career as a classroom teacher then assistant principal and held principal positions at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

In a Youtube video shown on his current district's website, Liggins said his very first job in education was teaching 3rd grade bilingual and high school ESL.

Liggins still has to finalize a contract with Fayette County Public Schools but said Friday he plans to be on the job by July.