Lexington police, UK once again implement parking restrictions on State Street ahead of football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police and the University of Kentucky have announced restrictions on parking on State Street.

This is the second time that Lexington Police has made the change this season.

No parking signs will be posted on the following streets near State Street.

Crescent Avenue (the entire street)

State Street (the entire street)

University Avenue (the entire street)

Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Conn Terrace

Elizabeth Street from Waller Avenue to Floral Park

Forest Park Road (the entire street)

Floral Park (the entire street)

The "no parking" restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. on Saturday and run until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police are still looking for several suspects that were involved in the vandalism after Kentucky's win over Florida.