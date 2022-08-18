Watch Now
Lexington Police arrest one in connection to Nickwood Trail shooting

Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:29:36-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting on Nickwood Trail on August 11th.

After an investigation, police arrested J'Lynn Hersey, 18.

Hersey was taken into custody on August 12th in connection with the shooting that happened on East Short Street near Elm Tree Lane.

Along with charges from the East Short Street Shooting, Hersey also now faces first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

He is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

