Lexington Police investigating multiple shootings Saturday morning

Lexington Police on scene investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of Briarwood Circle Saturday morning.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18)  — It's been a busy night and morning for Lexington Police, responding to three separate shootings.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for a shooting victim at the 400 block of Oaks Street.

After getting on scene, a woman was found who had been shot in the head.

Her injuries are non-life threatening according to police.

Then just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of Briarwood Circle.

Officials say a woman was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection to this shooting but police do believe they a known suspect.

Both of these shootings taking place after seven people were reported shot outside Wild Health Field, home of the Lexington Legends.

All three of these shootings are ongoing investigations.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lexington Police.

