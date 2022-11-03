Lexington sneaker artist's Horse Kicks gaining international attention

(LEX 18) — From halters to saddles, horses get plenty of gear. But we guarantee you've never seen a horse wearing anything like this.

Marcus Floyd of Infinite Kustomz [facebook.com] is currently fielding calls from reporters around the world, thanks to the Horse Kicks [horsekickslex.com] he designed in partnership with Visit Lex and Cornett.

"I always thought I was close to getting some press, but I didn't think it would be to this level," Floyd told LEX 18.

That's because these shoes aren't for humans. They're for horses.

"Horses are athletes as well," Floyd said. "They definitely deserve the same treatment we get."

Because there's nothing else like them on the market, Floyd essentially created the designs from scratch, using Air Jordans, New Balances and Yeezys. The process took about 15 hours.

"It had never been done before, so there was a lot of pressure to produce something that looked similar to what a human sneaker would look like," the Lexington native said.

The sneakers started as a stunt to promote the Breeders' Cup, but they're totally wearable and a testament to Floyd's creativity.

"I think the organic part of it is me being from Lexington, and being able to pair with a Lexington company, and come out with this horse sneaker. I don't think it could have gone any other way," Floyd said.

So Nike and Adidas, take notes. In horse country, these equine kicks might just become the new Jordans.

You can check out the Horse Kicks at a pop-up display downtown at the corner of West Main and South Broadway.

If you want to take the sneakers home, you can bid on them at the Sneaker Ball [akotdaffair.com] on November 12th. Floyd will also be at the event, painting a pair of shoes live.