Loved ones remember Special Olympian killed in Woodford County crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man killed in a three-car crash on Midway Road in Versailles Sunday afternoon is 40-year-old Eric Klette, according to the Woodford County coroner.

Klette was a Special Olympian from Northern Kentucky, according to Special Olympics Kentucky, who released this statement:

“All of us in the Special Olympics Kentucky family are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of one of our athletes today in an auto accident as they returned home from a soccer tournament in Versailles. The individual was not participating in the tournament, but had travelled to the tournament to support their friends and teammates. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and all of the coaches and athletes who knew and loved them.”

“He never let any of his disabilities hold him back,” said Jason Wren, a childhood friend of Klette’s. “He didn't even bring it up. It was just part of his life, so he just lived life to the fullest.”

Another childhood friend told us Klette was always talking about sports.

“He loved the competitiveness of sports and just getting out there and playing and having fun,” said Mike Morgan. “That's what I'll remember about him. Always messaging me about something happening with sports.”

According to his friends, Klette played basketball, soccer and softball. He also loved Cincinnati sports and had just been to a Reds game on Friday night. He spent Sunday at a soccer tournament in Versailles, where he spent the day cheering on his friends. The crash happened on his drive home.

“He was the kind of guy who would try to make you feel better if you were down, and he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” said Louis Cooper, who grew up with Klette.

Wren said he had texted Klette Sunday about the Reds’ win but never heard back. Later he learned Klette had already died in the crash.

A family member has set up an online fundraiser for Klette’s burial.

