Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in connection to Lexington shooting

Fayette County Detention Center
Posted at 6:55 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 18:55:53-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter charges in connection to a 2022 Lexington shooting.

On June 19, 2022, officers responded to Charles Avenue at 10:43 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, they found 54-year-old Randy Wise suffering from a gunshot wound. Wise was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police charged 45-year-old DeMonte Cowan with murder.

On Monday, Cowan pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and wanton endangerment.

The recommended sentence for those charges is 12 consecutive years. Cowan will be formally sentenced on June 23, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

