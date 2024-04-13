Watch Now
Mark Pope touches down at Blue Grass Airport

WLEX
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 13, 2024
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mark Pope has officially touched down in the Bluegrass! He was seen making his entrance into Lexington at the Blue Grass Airport Saturday afternoon.

The former BYU men's basketball coach was selected to lead the University of Kentucky's men's basketball team on Friday.

Pope will speak at his introductory press conference at Rupp Arena on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. You can catch that live on LEX 18 on-air and online.

The decision to hire Pope comes after Baylor's Scott Drew and UConn's Dan Hurley reportedly turned down offers from the University.

