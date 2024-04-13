Mark Pope touches down at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mark Pope has officially touched down in the Bluegrass! He was seen making his entrance into Lexington at the Blue Grass Airport Saturday afternoon.

Mark Pope 🛬 Lexington, KY pic.twitter.com/e6aggOA6s7 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 13, 2024

The former BYU men's basketball coach was selected to lead the University of Kentucky's men's basketball team on Friday.

Pope will speak at his introductory press conference at Rupp Arena on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. You can catch that live on LEX 18 on-air and online.

The decision to hire Pope comes after Baylor's Scott Drew and UConn's Dan Hurley reportedly turned down offers from the University.

