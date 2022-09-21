Multi-vehicle crash in Lexington highlights importance of car seats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A car seat may seem like a given if you have a baby on board, but after a three-vehicle car crash Wednesday morning, the lifesaving qualities of the device can’t be downplayed, according to fire officials.

The chaos began when a driver ran a red light at the intersection of Man o' War and Palumbo, crashing into another vehicle and pushing it into a LexTran bus.

The occupants of that vehicle—a mom and her infant—were cut out of the totaled car and taken to the hospital.

“It could’ve been a totally different outcome if the seat wasn’t properly installed,” said Lexington firefighter Shane Burger, commending the properly installed car seat.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly.

When they’re installed the right way, the outcomes can be lifesaving.

“Car seats are important because that’s precious cargo,” said Burger. “If you don’t put the child in the correct way, their necks aren’t strong enough to protect their heads and they move around a whole lot. Without those car seats properly installed and the child properly placed in those car seats, it’s just a recipe for disaster.”

Whether you have a baby on the way, or you’ve played parent for years, Lexington Fire offers car seat-specific help for free.

“Things change. Car seats are getting more advanced. If you’ve got questions or you just want some education on it, you can give us a call,” said Burger.