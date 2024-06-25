Multiple people arrested after drug bust leads to drug trafficking organization, police report

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A joint investigation recently led to the arrest of multiple people after authorities found that a 'large-scale' state-wide drug trafficking organization was supplying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine to Laurel and Clay Counties, officials with the investigation reported.

Authorities reported that the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, London Police Department, Knox County Sheriff's Office, and Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation as part of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force (LCDITF) and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The LCDITF, officials reported, executed a search warrant on June 6 at the London, Kentucky home of 58-year-old Vernon Renus Delph, who is reportedly a convicted felon. Detectives found "more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine, eight pounds of marijuana, and seized 23 firearms." In addition, over $15,000 and several vehicles were seized during the investigation.

Upon continuing the investigation, detectives identified the supply source and then conducted a follow-up operation that resulted in the discovery of an additional nine pounds of methamphetamine in London on June 20, officials detailed. As a result, two more alleged members of the organization, 30-year-old Jay Boykin and 46-year-old Caronda Tilman, were arrested.

"Detectives are continuing the investigation and additional indictments and arrests are anticipated," according to officials.

