Neighbors watch downtown Millersburg buildings burn

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — While the firefighters battled a fire that took over part of downtown Millersburg's historic district, the park across the street became a viewing area.

"He said the whole block of the post office is on fire. I said no kidding," said Bo Campell.

Campbell heard what was happening from his son. He has spent 57 years in Millersburg and had to come see for himself.

"It’s a disaster. Nobody wants to see a place burn down or especially for a family to lose everything they’ve worked for all their life."

"It’s a sad day," said Justin Campbell, who grew up here too.

"To see something like this happen, it could take months even years to build back if they decide to build back. There’s going to be a big old hole in the city."

He continues, "That blocks been through so much. It’s seen pawnshops. It’s seen veterinarian clinics. Movie theater I believe was in there at one point. it’s just a lot of history going up in smoke right there."

He said the lawn they’re all watching from has hosted countless festivals and concerts — with that block as a backdrop.

The buildings may be gone, three apartments destroyed, and several people without a home for now; but he says what matters most is that no one’s hurt and the community will help them however they need.