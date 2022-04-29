New I-75 traffic signal near Buc-ee's main entrance

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — There is a new signal along I-75 South at the intersection of Duncannon Road, which is the main entrance to the new Buc-ee's.

The signal is scheduled to be on "flash" mode after 5 p.m. Thursday, April 28 until it is upgraded to full activation Monday, May 2.

During this time, the signal will be on "flash" mode, KY 2878-mainline straight lanes will be flashing yellow caution, I-75 South off ramp will continue to be stop controlled and will flash red.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, May 2, the signal will fully activate. It is a three-phase signal. The mainline left turn will be protected-permitted with green arrow and flashing yellow operations.

The traffic lights above the I-75 off-ramp at the Buc-ee's exit hadn't been activated as of April 27. Motorists looking to make the left turn from the southbound off-ramp encountered, at times, some longer-than-usual wait times depending on the day or the time of day

