Online fundraiser created for young mother killed in Harrison County crash

Posted at 3:59 PM, Nov 14, 2023
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An online fundraiser has been created for a young mother who died in a crash in Harrison County on November 11.

Police say 20-year-old Alyssia Sparks, of Lexington, pulled out from a stop sign at Newtown Leesburg Road near Ned's Gas & Deli into the path of a truck traveling on US 62 toward Cynthiana. Sparks was killed, but her 8 to 9-month-old child survived the crash.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department investigated the crash, which was ruled an accident.

A GoFundMe has been created to cover funeral expenses. Click here if you'd like to donate.

