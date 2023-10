See the special moments captured from the Kentucky Honor Flight [PHOTOS]

This past weekend, 67 veterans were flown out to Washington D.C. for a tour of the memorials dedicated to their service.

LEX 18's Megan Mannering and photojournalist Alex Barber joined the veterans on the Kentucky Honor Flightas they embarked on their journey from the Blue Grass Airport to D.C. Watch the full story here.