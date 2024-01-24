Residents still unable to return to Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A transformer malfunction at a Lexington apartment complex has left units without power for over a week now.

Fire crews responded to the Axis Apartments on Nicholasville Road last Monday, Jan. 15, to a fire inthe main transformer roomat the complex.

That night, property management notified residents they would be offering motel rooms while crews worked to restore power.

Tuesday, in a now-deleted post on Facebook, property management wrote that the community would be without power for an "indeterminate amount of time" and that they were working to relocate residents.

LEX 18 spoke with five residents on Tuesday who wanted to remain anonymous.

They explained property management has given them the option to terminate their leases or move to a sister property, maintaining the same rent cost.

In an email obtained by residents, management also offered the option for community members to wait until power was restored to the property, but the timeline for a solution is unclear.

Residents of the complex began the year with another fire on Jan. 3, which left one woman completely displaced.

"There's nothing that anybody can do about it," one resident said.

"I think that being angry and upset and harboring certain negative feelings towards the people that work here and the people that operate this complex, it doesn't really do any good for anybody."

The resident also applauded the complex's work to continuously communicate with the community despite the circumstances.

"I think it's just an unfortunate situation for everybody," they said.

