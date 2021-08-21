Six charged UK football players not practicing with team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops talked with the media Saturday for the first time since the six Kentucky football players were charged with burglary on Thursday from an incident in March.

Stoops says the players are not practicing while the incident is being investigated. He added that he doesn't know right now when they'll be back.

"The legal process needs to play out, I need to see if there's a discovery that we didn't know about," says Stoops. "We don't have all of that information and the attorney's don't have that information yet.

When they receive that info and we get discovery, we'll make decisions from there."

"It definitely takes a toll on the team," said offensive lineman Luke Fortner.

"We all have our thoughts with those guys, thinking about what they're going through. Coach Stoops is letting the legal system work it out. It's above us, it's not something we can handle as a team ,it's something that has to be dealt with in the judicial system and we're confident that it will be."

Kentucky has its season opener on September 4 against UL Monroe. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Kroger Field.