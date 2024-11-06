Fayette County voters pass new tax for public parks on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Fayette County voters approved a new park tax referendum for public parks which would create $8 million annually in funding for improvement projects in Lexington.

LEX 18 previously reported that the tax would be used for capital improvement projects, including new courts, trails, facilities, and more for the city's parks departments.

Lexington's Parks Master Plan can be found here and includes more than 400 projects that need funding in parks across Kentucky.