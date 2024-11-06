Gov. Andy Beshear reacts to Harris loss: 'Disappointing to see this effort come up short'

(LEX 18) — In a post to X, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reacted to the election loss of Kamala Harris. Beshear supported Harris' short campaign, appearing in rallies and previously being considered as thevice president's running mate.

"Vice President Kamala Harris put together a good campaign in a short amount of time, focused on positive solutions for people’s lives," Beshear said. "She generated energy and enthusiasm, and it is disappointing to see this effort come up short."

Beshear went on to say that the loss is "difficult for so many of us wanting to turn the page on anger politics."

However, the governor said that he is going to continue working to bring jobs, affordable healthcare, and public education to Kentucky.

"For many, the coming days will be hard, but I know we will get through it together," Beshear said. "There isn’t a red America or a blue America, and we all need to work together to protect this country that we love."