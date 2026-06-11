Gov. Beshear: Fayette County Public School superintendent shouldn't get buyout

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Fayette County Public School Board placed Superintendent Demetrus Liggins on paid administrative leave Wednesday, one day after confusing information emerged about whether Liggins had resigned. Questions also arose about a potential separation package.

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Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday there should be no buyout for Liggins.

"Listen, if he's leaving - with the shape that current school system is in - there shouldn't be a buyout," Beshear said.

Beshear said he is "not knocking" Liggins, who has led Fayette County Public Schools since 2021, but the governor said given the district's financial problems that have come to light, any separation between Liggins and the district should not include any money.

"You don't leave a school system that is in a difficult place and expect it to pay you more when you're already laying off teachers," said Beshear.

After the board placed Liggins on paid administrative leave, Board Chairman Tyler Murphy said the board is "not entertaining any motions for a separation package." According to emails LEX News obtained, Liggins initially requested "one year of continued compensation and benefits consistent with the provisions of [his] contract."

Over the last few months, Fayette County families have expressed concern with the district's financial situation. The Kentucky General Assembly has also been vocal about its frustrations, and there has been discussion about whether lawmakers should change the organization of the school board.

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Beshear said the state should stay out of the district's leadership and that it should remain a local decision. He added that a local school board is less political than a state legislature.

"Leadership should stay on the local level, because it's all people from the local community. Otherwise, you're going to have people from other parts of the state running, or intervening, or interfering with Fayette County Public Schools," he said.