Gov. Beshear requests update on Sen. McConnell's health amid growing concerns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a letter Wednesday to the office of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell requesting an update on his health and well-being amid growing concerns about the senator's ability to serve.

Beshear cited a rise in public inquiries his administration has received about McConnell's health status as a reason for reaching out directly to the senator rather than contributing to speculation in the media.

"Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the health and well-being of Sen. McConnell. As Governor – and a fellow public official who understands the commitment we've made to the people we serve – I am requesting the Senator provide an update on his current health status," Beshear said.

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"Allowing speculation to continue in the media is not fair to the Senator or to Kentuckians, and my hope is that this provides him the opportunity to share the information in a transparent manner, direct from the source. I wish him a safe and speedy recovery," Beshear said.

The request follows reports that McConnell was admitted to the hospital on June 14. Since then, limited information has been shared from the senator's official office.

Read the full letter below.