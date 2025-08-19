Rep. Barr joins community discussion, praises Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Congressman Andy Barr is enjoying a longer than usual recess this summer. House Speaker, Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) sent everyone home early this summer, so Barr has been spending time with family and his constituents, a handful of whom came for Tuesday’s Americans for Prosperity Kentucky event at Evans Orchard.

The focus of this community discussion event was President Trump’s "big, beautiful bill," which passed earlier this summer through both chambers of congress. Barr was a strong proponent of many of its legislative pieces and during the event he was given a chance to explain a lot of it. From no taxes on tips or overtime pay, and cuts to Medicaid, Barr used the term “rocket fuel for the economy” when touring the agenda.

“What was expiring was those tax cuts for the small businesses. Not only are we making those cuts permanent, but we’re also expanding them to 23%,” Barr said. “When you lower the cost of doing business, guess what, those business pass along the savings in the form of higher wages and lower costs. They do have to do that."

When asked if he thinks corporations and business owners will pass those savings on to consumers and employees, Barr added, “but that’s what happens when you pass pro-growth policies."

Barr cleared up confusion about the no tax on tips provision, saying it will apply to tips paid via credit/debit card. He also said not having a tax on overtime wages will incentivize picking up those extra hours or shifts when needed.

Medicaid is also a major concern, especially in Kentucky’s rural areas, but Barr shot down any notion that his Republican colleagues are gutting or even cutting the program.

“With the One Big Beautiful Bill in place, Medicaid continues to grow at 20%, this is not a cut, but it does slow the growth over the long run because it targets waste, fraud and abuse,” he explained.

The representative said that will be accomplished by removing the wealthy from Medicaid rolls because he says they don’t have the need for it, as well as those not in the country legally, and by mandating a 20-hour work week, or volunteer work for those who are able-bodied.

“We take the ineligible off the Medicaid, off the roles. We don’t think illegal immigrants should be taking scarce resources away from American citizens. We make sure Medicaid stays for those who actually need it,” Barr stated.

One person walked out on the discussion. A moderator said they welcomed freedom of speech and opinion, and Barr stated, “you have the freedom to be wrong.”

Barr, whose Kentucky colleague James Comer is leading a Congressional investigation of the Epstein Files as House Oversight Committee Chairman, does believe transparency is vital, though he did question the timing, wondering if the issue is being politicized.

“I think we should have maximum transparency up to the point where we jeopardize the privacy of victims,” Barr said. “…I do think a lot of recent uproar is trying to criticize the Trump administration, but they [the Dept. of Justice under President Joe Biden] had the tools at their disposal to provide some transparency during their administration."

Democrats have been outspoken about the passage of the bill including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear who told LEX 1818 quote "Americans were betrayed with the passage of the 'big, ugly bill.' Jobs will be lost, hospitals will close, rural communities will suffer, living costs will go up and - worst of all - people will die from being thrown off their health coverage."

