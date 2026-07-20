Rocky Adkins files campaign finance paperwork, signaling potential run for Kentucky governor

(LEX NEWS) — Former Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear senior advisor Rocky Adkins has taken the first formal step toward a campaign for governor.

According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, Adkins has filed campaign finance paperwork indicating he intends to run for governor. The filing includes a statement of spending intent, stating that he expects to raise or spend more than $5,000 during the election and will file all required campaign finance reports with the Registry.

The filing comes after Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Adkins would depart from his role as senior advisor on Friday, July 10.

Kentucky Politics Gov. Beshear announces departure of his senior advisor after 7 years Web Staff

Beshear praised Adkins for his service to the administration and to the Commonwealth, thanking him for his work over the past several years.

While filing campaign finance paperwork does not officially place a candidate on the ballot, it is a required step for candidates who plan to raise or spend more than $5,000 in support of a campaign.

Adkins, a former longtime state representative and former Kentucky House Democratic leader, has not yet formally announced his candidacy. However, the campaign finance filing signals preparations for a gubernatorial bid are underway.

