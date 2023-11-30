Teachers speak out after FCPS ends contract with Lexington-Fayette County Health Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After Fayette County Public Schools revealed it would be ending its nearly 50-year contract with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to employ school nurses, teachers are speaking out against the move.

FCPS selected Maxim Healthcare Services as its new partner over the health department for theupcoming school year.

Lauren Sherrow and Sharon Lawson are special education teachers at Lafayette High School and work closely with school nursing staff on a daily basis.

The pair is concerned about the impact the change in healthcare services could have on the quality and continuity of care for students.

"I teach students with moderate to severe cognitive and physical disabilities, and they have a strong need for medical attention, self-care," Lawson said. "We just get a great amount of training, daily communication, great rapport with these nurses that I fear losing. And I fear for the students—that they won't have what they need on a daily basis."

Sherrow's concerns are similar. She explained she does not believe the district should be cutting costs in its health care services.

"There's a high need for nurses and we need to pay nurses well in order to keep the caliber that our kids deserve," Sherrow said.

Fayette County Public Schools released the following statement regarding the change on Monday:

"FCPS has selected another vendor to provide nursing staff services for all schools starting July 1, 2024. This contract is for one year, ending June 30, 2025, and has an option to renew. This decision came after an RFP process that included a bid, technical proposal and interview from several companies/organizations. This included Lexington Fayette County Health Department. The bid document is attached and will be added to the board agenda for the December 4, 2023 meeting. The number of nurses impacted by this decision is between 54-58. The new vendor, Maxim, has shared with FCPS that they are willing to interview and hire the current nursing staff members, if they are interested in staying with the current school where they serve. While this is ending a nearly 50-year relationship with LFCHD, FCPS is in no way compromising student health care or employee access to employment."

A document released by the district on Monday shows the bid amount for Maxim Healthcare was nearly $1.5 million cheaper than the bid by LFCHD.

FCPS also confirmed the new agreement with Maxim will still allow for a full-time nurse at all schools.

The bid document is on the agenda for review at the next FCPS school board meeting on December 4.

Sherrow and Lawson chose to come forward publicly in hopes of bringing their concerns to the board's attention.

"I can't let our students suffer. Our nurses remove barriers to success every day for our kids and that's necessary and it's what they deserve and we need to speak up for our kids every time we have the opportunity to," Sherrow said.

"It's important enough. For our kids, for our families, and for the confidence to have my job on a daily basis and do what I need to do for these students," Lawson said.

