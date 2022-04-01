'The grieving never stops': Family honors Tamaris Mack one year later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One year after Tamaris Mack, 15, was killed during an apparent hit-and-run, her family is yearning for justice.

"You ought to have a conscience and come forward," Bonnita Mack, Tamaris' grandmother, said of the driver who has not yet been identified. "That's where the forgiveness really will come in on my part."

Mack was killed when she tried to cross the street on Bryan Station Road, according to Lexington police.

Family members have described Mack as a joyful teenager, who loved dancing and TikTok. She was a freshman at Bryan Station High School at the time of her death.

"You didn't have to ask her to do anything," Tammy Buchanan, Mack's cousin, said during a balloon release Thursday. "She always volunteered. She was always the one to be like, 'I can do this.'"

Police confirmed to LEX 18 Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "Investigators have identified a light-colored vehicle, believed to be a 2000-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe with black trim on the sides, and are still working to identify the vehicle and the driver."

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the Lexington Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663.