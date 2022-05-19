'The Judds: The Final Tour' coming to Rupp Arena in October 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “The Judds: The Final Tour” has added a final stop in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Saturday, October 29.

Tickets for the Lexington show go on sale Saturday, May 21.

Wynonna Judd announced the tour will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd.

Faith Hill will join Wynonna on stage in Lexington. Each night, Wynonna will also welcome a selection of special guests on stage, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

The 11-date arena tour will wrap up with the Lexington performance to serve as a final bow in the Judd's home-state of Kentucky.

