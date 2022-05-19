Watch
News

Actions

'The Judds: The Final Tour' coming to Rupp Arena in October 2022

CMT and Sandbox Live's "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration"
Katie Kauss/Getty Images for CMT
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 15: Wynonna Judd performs onstage during CMT and Sandbox Live's "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration" at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Katie Kauss/Getty Images for CMT)
CMT and Sandbox Live's "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration"
Posted at 9:01 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 09:15:03-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — “The Judds: The Final Tour” has added a final stop in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Saturday, October 29.

Tickets for the Lexington show go on sale Saturday, May 21.

Wynonna Judd announced the tour will move forward after the tragic passing of her mother and musical partner Naomi Judd.

Faith Hill will join Wynonna on stage in Lexington. Each night, Wynonna will also welcome a selection of special guests on stage, including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and others to be announced.

The 11-date arena tour will wrap up with the Lexington performance to serve as a final bow in the Judd's home-state of Kentucky.

Visit rupparena.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!