University of Kentucky police, Lexington police increase patrols on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Police Department and Lexington Police Department are partnering to increase patrols near UK's campus.

Officers increased patrols September 15, with patrols operating Wednesdays through Sundays for the foreseeable future.

The increase in patrols is an effort to expand safety measures after a few concerning incidents have occurred in the past week and a half.

Eleven students were injured September 7 during a shooting at an off-campus party where a female student was shot in the leg.

After UK's football game against Florida, large crowds formed on State Street. Students were seen flipping a car and someone also started a fire in the road. Police are investigating the property damage.

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe says students also play a role in keeping campus safe.

“The safety of the campus community is our first priority in everything we do,” said Monroe. “While we are enhancing measures already in place, it’s important for students to remember that safety is a shared responsibility.”

Safety reminders include downloading the LiveSafe app, using Kentucky Wildcab, signing up for UK Alerts, and being aware of the blue Emergency Towers located throughout campus.