Victim's family upset over case delay, lack of communication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Ansean Jackson, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in Lexington, is frustrated with the lack of communication and court delays that they say have left the suspected person responsible out on the streets.

The aggravated DUI case against 40-year-old Christopher Parish continues after it was postponed on Wednesday.

During what was supposed to be the scheduled pretrial conference, the lawyer for the family, Daniel Whitley, they objected to the delay on their behalf.

Whitley asked Judge Hon. Bruce Bell to update the family after they drove hours to court for the proceedings and felt they were being left in the dark.

"Until they charge them with something else, that's why there's no difference in the bond right now. I know the prosecutor. I'm sure they're still looking at it. I'm not sure where that stands," said Bell.

It's the first official update Gwen Johnson has heard about her son's case.

"I was hoping that the charges would be complete," she explained. "What I know so far is that this guy has been charged with aggravated DUI, that's it. His lawyers are speaking for him. I have not seen him. Nobody has reached out to me. I have had one phone call, so I'm looking for more communication. We're the victim. We want more justice to be done for Ansean."

Johnson said in court she heard briefly from a victim's advocate after Whitley approached first to request a conversation.

Whitley says while delays are understandable, the lack of communication from officials has left this family feeling like they've been left in the dark.

"We should be a disappointed community that someone's deceased after a drunk driver hit them, who has more than one DUI. We should be disappointed as a community that we're having people pay to provide a service that this family is being denied. So, if it's not racial. Someone has to explain to them what it is. If it's 'we're too busy, say, then tell them we're too busy to talk about your loved one's death. If it's 'we don't care,' then say we don't care, said Whitley.

Lexington police tell us they have no updates because it's an ongoing investigation.

The next date on the calendar is November 29. That's when Parish should be back in court for this aggravated DUI charge.