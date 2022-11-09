Watch Now
News

Actions

Wildfire in Estill County continues to burn, smell of smoke impacting parts of central Kentucky

The impact of wildfires in Estill County is being felt all over central Kentucky as smoke makes its way to Lexington.
SMOKEY LEX.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 12:08:10-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The impact of wildfires in Estill County is being felt all over central Kentucky.

An eastern wind breeze has carried smoke west into surrounding cities and towns, including Lexington.

Air quality is very low in Lexington, but otherwise, it's a decent weather day.

Lexington Fire Department issued a burn ban for Fayette County beginning Wednesday morning through Friday morning.

Fire crews in Estill County are continuing their efforts to contain one of the two wildfires. The county is under a local state of emergency.

Estill County Judge Executive Donnie Watson estimates about 500 acres have been impacted by both fires on either side of the mountain.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results