Winchester approves packaged alcohol sales on Sundays in 4-1 vote

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a month of back-and-forth, the Winchester Board of Commissioners voted to approve an amendment that will allow packaged alcohol sales on Sundays.

The change means liquor stores and retailers will be able to sell alcohol between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sundays, which was previously prohibited by city ordinance.

Until now, alcohol could only be sold by-the-drink at restaurants and bars on Sundays. The change will allow stores to sell packaged alcohol seven days a week.

The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in support of the change on a second vote on Tuesday evening.

It comes after a narrow vote of support in September on a first reading. This time, Mayor JoEllen Reed threw her support behind the amendment.

Commissioner Shannon Cox remained opposed to the change, arguing alcohol sales would not generate tax revenue for the city, as many proponents had said.

Commissioner Hannah Toole originally began the push for expanded alcohol sales.

"Hopefully, it means that we can just continue to grow and thrive in our community," Toole said.

Proponents of the change argued for its economic benefits, as Winchester residents who want to buy alcohol on Sundays often leave the county to buy it.

"I know several people who leave town, personally," said Winchester resident Edward Carmichael. "It's a common thing, going here, going one way or the other. Make your choice. And everywhere around us, for the longest time, has been selling on Sundays."

Toole said residents could see the change being made in the coming weeks once processing with Kentucky ABC is complete.

