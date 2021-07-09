Watch
Winnie Street homicide suspect arrested in Franklin County

Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 13:19:27-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Jocko Dianti Green who was killed last month on Winnie Street in Lexington.

The Frankfort Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested 26-year-old Danzell Cruse Thursday in Franklin County.

Cruse has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was booked in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Officers responded to the 600-block of Winnie Street at about 3:53 p.m. on June 16 where they found Green with a gunshot wound.

Green was taken to UK Hospital where he later died.

