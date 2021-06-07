Witness on I-75 wrong way crash: 'It doesn't make sense to me'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dylan Johnson was driving on northbound 75 near the 104 exit Saturday when he says a car was headed straight at him.

The EKU student, who was in the middle lane, suddenly had to make a split-second decision - hit the couple in the car next to him or the car in front of him.

Johnson swiped the car beside him as Jamaica Caudill drove the wrong way down the interstate.

"Had I not gotten over I would have been hit head-on," said Johnson who only suffered some soreness.

Johnson says he was one of the first drivers to see Caudill soon after she drove off the wrong exit ramp toward oncoming traffic.

Like many, he doesn't understand why Caudill continued to drive nearly two miles down the road before police say she hit another car head-on, killing Catherine Greene of Owenton and her four children along with herself.

"I can only imagine going the wrong way down the freeway, people are probably flashing their headlights, blowing their horn, I just don't get how that could be accidental," said Johnson. "It doesn't make sense to me."

Lexington police continue to investigate why Caudill ended up on the wrong side of the interstate.

LEX 18 retraced the stretch of road the Greene family was traveling right before the impact. The Greenes were approaching a slight hill. In a video recorded from our dashcam, it's easy to see how the family had no warning when the two cars collided.

The exit ramp Johnson chose has two one-way arrows warning drivers not to turn down it.

Caudill's family declined to comment on the tragedy and asked for privacy. The 38-year-old is a mother to two children.